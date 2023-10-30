Intriguing Blackpool transfer details from Brentford, Celtic, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest deals - according to FM24
A potential insight into the inner workings of Blackpool's transfer business from the summer window and beyond.
We're getting closer to the January transfer window and for Blackpool, there are several things that will be on the agenda.
Jordan Rhodes has had the desired start to life at Bloomfield Road, but Huddersfield Town are struggling and since a loan departure was permitted they've changed manager from Neil Warnock to Darren Moore, and that might be something to considers. Rhodes has admitted his desire to remain in Lancashire but ultimately it's up to the transfer teams at both clubs to come to an agreement.
Several other transfers took place with Jerry Yates and Reece James both sold to Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. Blackpool's business under Neil Critchley was mainly loans and free transfers and so far they've done the business. Are you interested however to see what could happen to the Tangerines come January, and what things there are to consider?
Football Manager 2024 is a game and resource that has been utilised within the professional game because of its extensive database, and their dedicated team of contributors. Several high-profile managers such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Wayne Rooney have admitted to using it to help aid them in real-life.
When you load up the game and choose who you would like to manage, there is a whole sort of things you can find out once you've been appointed. Perhaps the most intriguing is that there is a ‘clauses’ section on the transfers tab, which throws up some interesting information. It provides a list of players that will include things such as sell-on-fees, as well as meeting certain things such as appearances, goal bonuses or international call-ups, as well as outstanding transfer payments.
We must stress that this is according to the game and the inner workings of the deals might be different. Some of the information comes as if you were starting the season, and so if any of this does reflect real life then some fees may have already been paid.
Here, strictly according to FM24, are the current clauses put into the deals of players currently on the books of Blackpool - as well as those who have left.