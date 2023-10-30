A potential insight into the inner workings of Blackpool's transfer business from the summer window and beyond.

We're getting closer to the January transfer window and for Blackpool, there are several things that will be on the agenda.

Jordan Rhodes has had the desired start to life at Bloomfield Road, but Huddersfield Town are struggling and since a loan departure was permitted they've changed manager from Neil Warnock to Darren Moore, and that might be something to considers. Rhodes has admitted his desire to remain in Lancashire but ultimately it's up to the transfer teams at both clubs to come to an agreement.

Several other transfers took place with Jerry Yates and Reece James both sold to Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. Blackpool's business under Neil Critchley was mainly loans and free transfers and so far they've done the business. Are you interested however to see what could happen to the Tangerines come January, and what things there are to consider?

Football Manager 2024 is a game and resource that has been utilised within the professional game because of its extensive database, and their dedicated team of contributors. Several high-profile managers such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Wayne Rooney have admitted to using it to help aid them in real-life.

When you load up the game and choose who you would like to manage, there is a whole sort of things you can find out once you've been appointed. Perhaps the most intriguing is that there is a ‘clauses’ section on the transfers tab, which throws up some interesting information. It provides a list of players that will include things such as sell-on-fees, as well as meeting certain things such as appearances, goal bonuses or international call-ups, as well as outstanding transfer payments.

We must stress that this is according to the game and the inner workings of the deals might be different. Some of the information comes as if you were starting the season, and so if any of this does reflect real life then some fees may have already been paid.

Here, strictly according to FM24, are the current clauses put into the deals of players currently on the books of Blackpool - as well as those who have left.

1 . Jake Beesley Rochdale will be due another £50K after anotehr 39 league appearances. Board has negotiated a potential buyout fee for this clause if you choose to buyout the clause you will owe £32.4K to Rochdale. Rochdale will be due £50K after another 18 league goals. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Josh Bowler Blackpool will be due another £250K after another 20 league appearances. Blackpool will be due another £250K after another 30 league appearances. Blackpool will be due another £500K after another 20 league goals. Blackpool will be due another £250K after another 40 league appearances. Blackpool will be due another £250K after another 10 league appearances. Blackpool are owed another 3 instalments of £500K each September 2023 - £500K March 2024 - £500K September 2024 - £500K Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . Owen Dale Crewe will be due £26K after another 17 league appearances. Crewe will be due £26K after another 42 league appearances. Crewe will be due £200K if Blackpool gain promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. 10% of the profit made on his next transfer will be owed to Crewe. (Signed for £100K) Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Zak Emmerson Oldham will be due £150K after another 10 first team appearances for a Sky Bet League One club. Oldham will be due £150K after another 10 first team appearances for a Sky Bet League One club. 10% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Brighton. Your board has negotiated a potential buyout fee for this clause. If you choose to buyout the clause you will owe £5.22K to Brighton. Photo: Brighton & Hove Albion Photo Sales

5 . Jordan Gabriel 10% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Nottm Forest. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales