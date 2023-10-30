News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

‘Had a shocker’ - former Blackpool favourite doesn’t hold back as he has pop at ‘mind-baffling’ referee during Peterborough defeat

Ex-striker left shocked by Ben Atkinson’s performance in Blackpool’s 4-2 defeat against Peterborough

By Mark McMahon
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:00 GMT
Referee Ben Atkinson has Sonny Carey in a state of disbelief during Blackpool’s game against Peterborough on SatrudayReferee Ben Atkinson has Sonny Carey in a state of disbelief during Blackpool’s game against Peterborough on Satruday
Referee Ben Atkinson has Sonny Carey in a state of disbelief during Blackpool’s game against Peterborough on Satruday

Former Blackpool favourite Brett Ormerod has criticised match official Ben Atkinson following his performance during the Seasiders’ 4-2 defeat at the hands of Peterborough on Saturday.

The ex-striker claimed the referee had a Bloomfield Road ‘shocker’ as the hosts’ four-match unbeaten league run was abruptly ended by the Posh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The loss, which sees Neil Critchley’s side drop out of the play-off positions, proved an entertaining affair with plenty of drama.

Most Popular

A first-half penalty was awarded to the visitors and then subsequently missed following a fine Dan Grimshaw save; Olly Casey was sent off just a minute into the second half; while Blackpool at one point looked capable of pulling off an unlikely comeback after finding themselves 3-0 down approaching the hour mark.

Those hopes - initiated by Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey - never came to fruition, though, as the brave Seasiders eventually succumbed to a decisive fourth goal in injury time.

But while all that was going on, Ormerod believes Critchley’s side were always up against it because of the referee.

Hide Ad

Speaking on BBC Radio Lancashire after the game, the 47-year-old said: ‘The referee made some poor decisions. He made some real poor decisions.

Hide Ad

‘There was a blatant penalty when I thought there was a foul on CH Hamilton. That’s when it was 3-2. On first look, it seems like the Peterborough defender has both arms round him and drags him down.

‘Everyone jumps up, the referee blows his whistle and he gives a free-kick against Hamilton. Everyone was in absolute disbelief and I’ve turned round to the Peterborough press and they’ve just looked at me and said: “what’s he just give there?”

‘That was at 3-2 when Blackpool had the momentum, the 10 men. They had Peterborough sat back. Peterborough started doing tacticals with the players just going down on the pitch, trying to blunt Blackpool’s momentum, game management, trying to just slow everything down because Blackpool were on the ascendancy.

‘But the referee had a shocker. He made some real bad decisions. Not bad mistakes -  some mind-baffling ones. You know, when you’re thinking: “where’s he got that one from?”

Related topics:PeterboroughBlackpoolNeil CritchleySeasiders