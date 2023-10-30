Referee Ben Atkinson has Sonny Carey in a state of disbelief during Blackpool’s game against Peterborough on Satruday

Former Blackpool favourite Brett Ormerod has criticised match official Ben Atkinson following his performance during the Seasiders’ 4-2 defeat at the hands of Peterborough on Saturday.

The ex-striker claimed the referee had a Bloomfield Road ‘shocker’ as the hosts’ four-match unbeaten league run was abruptly ended by the Posh.

The loss, which sees Neil Critchley’s side drop out of the play-off positions, proved an entertaining affair with plenty of drama.

A first-half penalty was awarded to the visitors and then subsequently missed following a fine Dan Grimshaw save; Olly Casey was sent off just a minute into the second half; while Blackpool at one point looked capable of pulling off an unlikely comeback after finding themselves 3-0 down approaching the hour mark.

Those hopes - initiated by Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey - never came to fruition, though, as the brave Seasiders eventually succumbed to a decisive fourth goal in injury time.

But while all that was going on, Ormerod believes Critchley’s side were always up against it because of the referee.

Speaking on BBC Radio Lancashire after the game, the 47-year-old said: ‘The referee made some poor decisions. He made some real poor decisions.

‘There was a blatant penalty when I thought there was a foul on CH Hamilton. That’s when it was 3-2. On first look, it seems like the Peterborough defender has both arms round him and drags him down.

‘Everyone jumps up, the referee blows his whistle and he gives a free-kick against Hamilton. Everyone was in absolute disbelief and I’ve turned round to the Peterborough press and they’ve just looked at me and said: “what’s he just give there?”

‘That was at 3-2 when Blackpool had the momentum, the 10 men. They had Peterborough sat back. Peterborough started doing tacticals with the players just going down on the pitch, trying to blunt Blackpool’s momentum, game management, trying to just slow everything down because Blackpool were on the ascendancy.