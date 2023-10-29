News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley gives his verdict on 'bewildering' referee decisions in the Seasiders' loss to Peterborough

Neil Critchley states he was left “bewildered” by some of the referee’s decisions in 10-man Blackpool’s 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Oct 2023, 08:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Darren Ferguson’s side raced to commanding lead at Bloomfield Road following goals from Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows, and Ricky Jade Jones, before Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey pulled the home team back within touching distance.

Ephron Mason-Clark sealed the victory for the visitors in stoppage time- with the Seasiders unable to complete an unlikely comeback with reduced numbers, following Olly Casey’s red card at the beginning of the second half.

“I’ve got no qualms about the sending off,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Suspensions are something that happen throughout the course of a season. Things can go against you.

"He’s been brilliant but the lad just read him a little bit, and he’ll learn from that.

"It’s a really difficult situation, but we were able to give a really good team problems at 10 V 11.

"Some of the other decisions, which weren’t major but added up, were bewildering to say the least.

Hide Ad

"It was a poor call just before their third goal. Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) gets fouled and the referee gives it against Kenny (Dougall).

Hide Ad

"When I’m getting booked it tells you all you need to know.

"I don’t get booked, I’m here to help the players and if I lose my control on the side then I’m not doing that.

"I think that tells you everything you need to know about the referee’s performance.”

The Seasiders are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Highbury to take on Fleetwood Town.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyPeterboroughBlackpoolPeterborough UnitedKenny Dougall