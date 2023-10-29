Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley gives his verdict on 'bewildering' referee decisions in the Seasiders' loss to Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren Ferguson’s side raced to commanding lead at Bloomfield Road following goals from Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows, and Ricky Jade Jones, before Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey pulled the home team back within touching distance.
Ephron Mason-Clark sealed the victory for the visitors in stoppage time- with the Seasiders unable to complete an unlikely comeback with reduced numbers, following Olly Casey’s red card at the beginning of the second half.
“I’ve got no qualms about the sending off,” Critchley said.
"Suspensions are something that happen throughout the course of a season. Things can go against you.
"He’s been brilliant but the lad just read him a little bit, and he’ll learn from that.
"It’s a really difficult situation, but we were able to give a really good team problems at 10 V 11.
"Some of the other decisions, which weren’t major but added up, were bewildering to say the least.
"It was a poor call just before their third goal. Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) gets fouled and the referee gives it against Kenny (Dougall).
"When I’m getting booked it tells you all you need to know.
"I don’t get booked, I’m here to help the players and if I lose my control on the side then I’m not doing that.
"I think that tells you everything you need to know about the referee’s performance.”
The Seasiders are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Highbury to take on Fleetwood Town.