Blackpool will be forced into at least one change against Fleetwood Town - and everyone can already guess what it is.

Marvin Ekpiteta could get an opportunity on Wednesday. (Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has praised the conduct of Marvin Ekpiteta following his spell out of the side as an opportunity awaits him on Wednesday.

Ekpiteta has been a key figure for the Tangerines over the years, and was named their Player of the Year in the 2021/22 campaign. The centre-back has made over 100 appearances for the club, and is one of the most experienced players in the team.

The 28-year-old has found first-team opportunities limited this season however, and has had to watch on from the sidelines. He was first-choice centre-back at the start of the season but was displaced by Oliver Casey, and since then has not started a league game since the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City. Ekpiteta did start against Barrow, and captained the side against Liverpool's under-21's in the EFL Trophy, and now a first league start in two months is in the offing.

“Marvin’s top, he’s just a great guy,” said Critchley on Friday.

“He’s really professional and the way he trains every day and conducts himself. When I brought him in from Leyton Orient, I think he got Player of the Season and he’s been a great player for this football club, he still contributes every day.

“He’s like any player, he wants to play in the team and I understand that but if he looks at the way he’s training, there’s no sulking and he doesn’t mope around the place. He does exactly the same, and that tells you everything you need to know about Marvin.

“It’s why if you look at his career and his pathway from where he’s come from, that’s why he’s been successful and having the career he’s having.”

Fleetwood Town are up next for Blackpool, and the sending off of Casey against Peterborough United on Saturday could present an opportunity to the Blackpool centurion. Casey's dismissal resulted in Ekpiteta being brought on moments later, though he could not influence the result against the Posh.

Casey's red card means for at least the Fleetwood game he will be absent, and whilst it is not confirmed, it is likely that Ekpiteta will come in to replace him. The centre-back only has to look at the examples of recent players who have come in from the cold and then gone on to play a consistent run of games.

In an honest admission, Critchley said: “You can’t keep everyone happy and we’ve got a good squad here and some good players. I say that all the time, and I wouldn’t expect them to be happy if they weren’t in the team. If they understand the bigger picture and they will be called upon at some point as a lot of players have been recently.

“I say that all the time, they can go from being out of the squad to starting the next game, for example Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Dominic Thompson. You have to be ready and the players have to train properly every day.