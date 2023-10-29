News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Suspension for key man to potentially open the door for player who epitomises what the Seasiders are about

Blackpool will be without Olly Casey for their midweek game against Fleetwood Town following his red card in the defeat to Peterborough United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Oct 2023, 14:00 GMT
The defender’s sending off saw Marvin Ekpiteta get an opportunity from the bench in the 4-2 loss at Bloomfield Road- and the defender could now be presented with an opportunity in the starting 11 at Highbury on Wednesday night.

Ekpiteta was regular starter for the Seasiders at the beginning of the season, but has found his game time limited throughout the last month.

Discussing the 28-year-old, Critchley said: "Marvin sort of epitomises the group in my opinion and the type of people we’ve got in the dressing room.

Olly Casey was sent off in Blackpool's defeat to Peterborough (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Olly Casey was sent off in Blackpool's defeat to Peterborough (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Olly Casey was sent off in Blackpool's defeat to Peterborough (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

"He’s so trustworthy and reliable- and he trains really well so he’s ready for opportunities like the one he got against Peterborough.

"We’ll see if he starts on Wednesday.

"If he does get the opportunity then he’ll be ready to take it.

Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“If you look at bench and the players not involved then it’s tough- disappointing good people is the hardest part of my job, but I can only pick 11 and I can’t keep everyone happy.

"They’ve just got to keep training right and making sure they’re committed- controlling the things they can.

"They’ve got to be patient and be ready.”

