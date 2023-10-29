Blackpool FC: 15 superb fan photos as Seasiders faithful get behind Neil Critchley's side in Peterborough United defeat
Blackpool fans got behind their side as the 10-man Seasiders suffered a 4-2 loss to Peterborough United.
Darren Ferguson’s side raced to commanding lead at Bloomfield Road following goals from Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows, and Ricky Jade Jones, before Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey pulled the home team back within touching distance.
Ephron Mason-Clark sealed the victory for the visitors in stoppage time- with the Seasiders unable to complete an unlikely comeback with reduced numbers, following Olly Casey’s red card at the beginning of the second half.
Here are some of the best fan photos: