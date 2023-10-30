News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley says the Fleetwood game is just 'another fixture' for the Seasiders as they look to bounce back

Neil Critchley states Blackpool will need both intensity and discipline against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday night.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT
The Seasiders head into the match against their local rivals at Highbury on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United- in which Olly Casey was shown a red card.

Critchley states it’s “irrelevant” who Blackpool’s midweek opponents are, as they are fully focussed on themselves following the loss at Bloomfield Road.

"Fleetwood had a good victory during the week and got a great point at Barnsley (on Saturday)," he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

"We know going away from home it’ll be a difficult game, and we have to go again.

"This league is relentless. You have to dust yourself down and quickly focus on the next match.

"Wednesday night is just the next game and a chance for us to respond.

"Who we are playing against is irrelevant really, it’s just the next game in our fixture list.

"We have to recover and prepare to face a team who have just picked up.

"They’ll have some confidence so it’ll be a tough game, but if we show what we did against Peterborough then we know we can go anywhere and win.

"It’s about finding the balance for matches like this, you want commitment and intensity, but you want discipline.

“We have to make sure we’re there at Fleetwood, but we need to have a game plan as well.”

Following Wednesday’s game at Highbury, Blackpool take a break from League One action, as they travel to Bromley on Saturday evening in the FA Cup.

