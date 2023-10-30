Neil Critchley states Blackpool will need both intensity and discipline against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday night.

The Seasiders head into the match against their local rivals at Highbury on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United- in which Olly Casey was shown a red card.

Critchley states it’s “irrelevant” who Blackpool’s midweek opponents are, as they are fully focussed on themselves following the loss at Bloomfield Road.

"Fleetwood had a good victory during the week and got a great point at Barnsley (on Saturday)," he said.

"We know going away from home it’ll be a difficult game, and we have to go again.

"This league is relentless. You have to dust yourself down and quickly focus on the next match.

"Wednesday night is just the next game and a chance for us to respond.

"We have to recover and prepare to face a team who have just picked up.

"They’ll have some confidence so it’ll be a tough game, but if we show what we did against Peterborough then we know we can go anywhere and win.

"It’s about finding the balance for matches like this, you want commitment and intensity, but you want discipline.

“We have to make sure we’re there at Fleetwood, but we need to have a game plan as well.”