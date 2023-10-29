Blackpool were defeated 4-2 by Peterborough United- after playing the majority of the second half with 10-men.

The Posh had raced to a commanding lead through Kwame Poku, Harrison Burrows, and Ricky Jade Jones, and could’ve had another but for a penalty save from Dan Grimshaw.

Despite losing Olly Casey to a red card, the Seasiders were able to pull goals back through Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey, before Ephron Mason-Clark added another for Darren Ferguson’s side to seal the victory.

Here are some of the talking points from the match:

Early Posh goal

Not much had really happened in the game ahead of the opening goal of the game.

Space appeared for the visitors down the left side, with Ephron Mason-Clark crossing to the back post.

Kwame Poku was on hand to take a touch past Dominic Thompson, and slot the ball into the bottom corner.

It all seemed a little simple for Peterborough, with the goal scorer too much time and space in the box.

Ahead of half time, the visitors could’ve been 2-0 ahead but for the impressive penalty save from Grimshaw.

Red card

Within a minute of the restart, Blackpool had their numbers reduced.

Olly Casey can have no complaints with the red card, after bringing down Jones with a clumsy challenge on the edge of the box.

With the Posh man through on goal, it proved to be an easy decision for the ref.

From the resulting free kick, Burrows slotted past Grimshaw.

That was quickly followed by Jade Jones’ goal, with things looking pretty bleak at that moment in time.

Character and determination

Despite being on the losing side, Blackpool do deserve some credit for the way they performed during the second half.

They didn’t give up, despite being at a clear disadvantage.

Dougall’s goal on the hour mark gave them a new spark of life.

Carey was quickly on hand to score from a rebound to make it 3-2 soon after, with the midfielder really stepping up in attack.