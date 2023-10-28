Blackpool 2-4 Peterborough United: Spirited 10-man Seasiders defeated at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool were on the end of a 3-2 defeat to Peterborough United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Posh opened the scoring through Kwame Poku, and would’ve had a second in the first half but for an impressive penalty stop by Dan Grimshaw.

Neil Critchley’s side went down to 10-men shortly after the restart, following Olly Casey’s red card, with Harrison Burrows, Ricky Jade Jones and Ephron Mason-Clark all going on to find the back of the net for the visitors- while goals from Kenny Dougall and Sonny Carey proved to be nothing more than consolations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough took the lead in the 15th minute, after a very quiet start to the game.

Blackpool were defeated by Peterborough (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Mason-Clark crossed the ball to the back post from the left wing, with Poku arriving to control and finish into the bottom corner past Grimshaw.

Blackpool’s first attempt at goal came just over 10 minutes later.

CJ Hamilton did well to win back possession in the Peterborough box, with the ball coming to Kylian Kouassi- who dragged his effort wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of half time, Darren Ferguson’s side were awarded a penalty, following a trip on Mason-Clark from Matthew Pennington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man who won the spot kick stepped up to take it, but was denied by Grimshaw- with the keeper guessing the right way.

Down the other end, Kouassi had another opportunity to level the scores, but couldn’t keep his header down after some good work from Sonny Carey.

A minute into the second half, Critchley’s side had their numbers reduced, with Casey bringing down Jones on the edge of the box as he was about to run through on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the resulting free kick, Burrows curled the ball around the wall into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

A third soon followed, with Jones slotting through the legs of Grimshaw after being played in by Poku.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the hour mark, Dougall pulled a goal back for the Seasiders, which sparked new life into the game.

That was quickly followed by a strike from Carey, with the midfielder finishing on the rebound to close the gap further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of stoppage time, Peterborough sealed their victory.

Following a mistake at the back from Blackpool, Mason-Clark took the ball around Grimshaw to make it 4-2.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton (76’), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (51’), Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Dominic Thompson (87’), Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi (51’).