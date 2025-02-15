Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he always enjoys coming up against Nigel Clough.

The two will go head-to-head once again this weekend when Mansfield Town visit Bloomfield Road, as the Seasiders look to put right their 2-0 defeat at Field Mill back in October, while also claiming their first home win in 140 days.

Prior to his management career, Bruce was used to coming up against the Stags manager as a player, with the 58-year-old representing the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

His time with the latter saw him play under his father Brian - who won two European Cups during his time in charge at the City Ground between 1975 and 1993.

Following his retirement from playing in 2008, Clough junior has enjoyed a successful coaching career of his own, spending time with Burton Albion, Sheffield United and Derby County prior to taking his current role in 2020.

Bruce admits he’s got a lot of respect for his opponent this weekend, and his career to date.

“When you’re following in the footsteps of a really famous father, who was eccentric to say the least, it must've been difficult at times, but he proved himself to be a top class player,” he said.

“His love of the game has kept him in the game for as long as I have, so he’s been managing a long time.

“I’ve got a huge amount of respect for Nigel, he’s played at the highest level, and it’s not easy either because of who his dad was.

“Let’s be fair, his dad was one of the legends of our game. We forget how good Clough senior was with his goalscoring, but Nigel was a really good footballer.

“He loves it, and he’s been at it for a long long time in the lower divisions - it’s always good to see him.”

In his family, Bruce holds the role of the famous footballing father, with his son Alex having followed in his footsteps.

The 40-year-old represented a number of clubs throughout his playing career, including Birmingham City and Hull City during his dad’s time in charge at St Andrew’s and MKM Stadium respectively.

Father and son Alex Bruce and Steve Bruce during their time with Hull City (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bruce junior is currently an assistant coach at Salford in League Two, having previously taken charge of Macclesfield Town in non-league.

“I go to him now,” the Blackpool boss added.

“He’s the assistant manager to Karl Robinson, who has managed something like 600 games. He’s learning the ropes, and knows how difficult it is.

“They’re doing okay, and are in the play-off positions with another big game at the weekend. My lad has had a great career. He wants to stay in football, and the only thing you can do as a dad is encourage him to be there.

“It’s always difficult for them, of course it is. The way Nigel has led his career, you’ve got to say hats off to him after following in the footsteps of a really fantastic manager in his dad.”