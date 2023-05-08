With their relegation to League One confirmed following last week's agonising defeat to Millwall, there's nothing at stake at Carrow Road with Norwich also out of the play-off picture.

Despite the dead rubber, interim boss Stephen Dobbie insists his side will be taking the game seriously after what has been another uncertain week at Bloomfield Road, following the departure of chief executive Ben Mansford on Wednesday.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Norwich’s Carrow Road stadium on Monday, May 8 because of the King’s coronation taking place on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

Today's game can be streamed via Tangerine TV

It’s not been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports, but you can watch the game by purchasing a match pass on Tangerine TV for £10.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Gabriel has been ruled out after being stretchered off during Blackpool’s 3-2 defeat to Millwall, the result that confirmed their relegation to League One.

The 23-year-old went under the knife on Friday for the second time in the space of just six months after suffering another knee injury.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley remains a fitness doubt after missing the Millwall game with a tight groin. Stephen Dobbie is hopeful he could feature but speaking on Thursday, he revealed the centre-back had yet to train.

Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

As for Norwich, David Wagner has confirmed club legend Teemu Pukki will start on his last outing for the Canaries.

Elsewhere, Tom Sargent will miss out with shin problems.

Who is the referee?

James Bell. The official has overseen 16 games this season, dishing out 57 yellow cards and three reds in the process. This will be the first Blackpool game he’s refereed since a 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town in April 2021.

What are the latest odds?

Norwich win: 1/2

Draw: 10/3

Blackpool win: 21/4