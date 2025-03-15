Is it over? - Three 'cup finals' could have the very last say on Blackpool's season

Opinion: Blackpool will need a near-perfect end to the season and some luck elsewhere to get into the League One play-offs this season - but back-to-back wins certainly gets you thinking ‘what if.’

The Seasiders were impressive away to Barnsley last weekend, and were at it in both halves to claim a 3-0 victory.

They had to be patient, but the avoidance of a dip immediately after the break allowed them to come away from Oakwell with exactly what they deserved.

Tuesday night against Cambridge United was completely different. It wasn’t a polished display by any means, with the quality being rare to produce a 2-1 win.

It started with a simply comical goal for the visitors, and looked like the exact type of game where they would falter.

Ultimately, Steve Bruce’s side demonstrated resilience to turn things around and come away with three points - which they’ve not done often enough at Bloomfield Road this season.

With the visit of Leyton Orient this weekend, Blackpool will need to hope that they’ve put an end to their home curse.

The O’s sit two places and two points above the Seasiders heading into the game, meaning a win either way could have a very big impact.

It could mean the London outfit will have one less club to worry about in their own slim top six ambitions, or it could see Bruce’s side leapfrog at least one team and move up from 11th place.

It’s very much a case of baby steps for the Fylde Coast outfit, and all they can do is keep getting results - at the very least to give them some momentum going into next season.

Following an away trip to Northampton on March 22, Blackpool face quick-fire back-to-back home games against Bolton Wanderers and Reading.

Both sides are battling for the play-offs and above the Seasiders currently. If Bruce’s side could pick up maximum points in both of those games as well, it’d be interesting to see what the play-off picture would look like by the end of April 1.

Of course it’s a big ask for Blackpool to do their own job, given their inconsistencies this season, and various issues at Bloomfield Road, and even if they do win their next four, they’ve still be reliant on some major slip-ups from teams around them as well as facing huge visits from Birmingham City and Wrexham in the run-in.

It would be nice for the campaign to feel slightly less over than it has done in the last few weeks, and it’s probably too late, but there’s some talent in the current group that deserves better than a bog-standard mid table finish.

