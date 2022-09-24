International delight for Blackpool's Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino

The 18-year-old had previously represented the young Lions from Under-15 level to Under-19 prior to his recent call-up to Ian Foster’s squad.

But Patino capped off his first start today with a goal in England’s 2-1 win against Morocco.

The midfielder gave his side an early lead with a deflected effort, before being replaced by Bristol City’s Alex Scott in the 71st minute. Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam was also on the scoresheet.

It comes after Patino bagged his first Blackpool goal in the recent 2-1 defeat to Millwall.

Patino will now be hoping to see further action when England face Australia next Tuesday (4pm kick-off).

Patino celebrates after scoring his first goal for England's Under-20 side

All three games are part of the Costa Calida Supercup, which is being hosted in Spain.

Elsewhere, Patino’s Blackpool teammate Shayne Lavery bagged himself an assist in Northern Ireland’s comeback win against Kosovo.

Ian Baraclough’s side were trailing 1-0 when Lavery was introduced, but the striker had a major role in Northern Ireland’s equaliser as he put the ball on a plate for Gavin Whyte to steer home from close range.

Josh Magennis would then score a dramatic stoppage-time winner to hand the Green and White Army their first ever victory in the Nations League at the 15th attempt.

Lavery will be looking to start when Northern Ireland make the trip to Athens on Tuesday night to face Greece (7.45pm kick-off).

Fellow Seasider Theo Corbeanu was an unused substitute on Friday as Canada beat Qatar 2-0 in an international friendly.

The winger will get another chance to earn his seventh cap when Canada take on Uruguay in Bratislava, Slovakia on Tuesday (5pm kick-off).

Corbeanu will be looking to force himself into the Maple Leafs’ squad for this winter’s World Cup, having helped them qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Canada are in a group with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.