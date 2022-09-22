How Blackpool's Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino got on during his England U20 debut

The 18-year-old was an 80th minute substitute as Ian Foster’s side kicked off their triple header of games with a convincing win.

Liam Delap, Daniel Oyegoke and Sam Edozie scored England’s goals as they stepped up their preparations for next year’s U20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first of three games in the space of a week for the Young Lions as part of the Costa Cálida Supercup tournament in Spain.

The Arsenal loanee has previously represented his country from Under-15 level to Under-19, but this was his first call-up to the Under-20 setup.

The midfielder will be hoping to see further action when the young Lions face Morrocco on Saturday and Australia next Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Patino’s teammate Theo Corbeanu will be the next Seasider in international action when Canada take on Qatar on Friday.

Patino came off the bench with 10 minutes to spare

The game takes place in Vienna, Austria and kicks off at 6pm.

The Canadians then step-up their preparations for this winter’s World Cup with a second friendly against Uruguay on Tuesday, which is being played in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Shayne Lavery will also be representing Blackpool on the international stage with Northern Ireland, who are in Nations League action.

Ian Baraclough’s men host Kosovo in Belfast on Saturday before taking on Greece in Athens next Tuesday.