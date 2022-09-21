News you can trust since 1873
There's no doubting what Adam's most memorable moment in a tangerine shirt was...

The most iconic pictures from Charlie Adam’s Blackpool career as ex-Liverpool, Stoke City and Rangers man announces retirement

Charlie Adam is a name that will forever be etched into Blackpool folklore.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:26 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:49 pm

In his two-and-a-half years with the club, the midfielder managed to make a lasting impact at Bloomfield Road.

He was the man that led Ian Holloway’s side to the promised land in 2010, but there were so many other memories that were gained along the way.

Here we take a look back at some of them...

1. First goal

Adam's first goal for Blackpool came in a 2-0 win against Norwich City in March 2009. He initially joined the club on loan before making the permanent move.

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Derby delight

Adam scored the winning goal during the 1-0 derby win against PNE at Deepdale in April 2009.

Photo: Phill Heywood

3. Paying tribute

Adam shakes hands with Jimmy Armfield on the day the stand name in his honour was opened, before Blackpool drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Doing the unthinkable?

Charlie Adam celebrates with Keith Southern after scoring during a 3-1 home win against Nottingham Forest. The result saw Ian Holloway's men close in on a play-off spot...

Photo: Bill Johnson

Charlie AdamBlackpoolStoke CityRangersIan Holloway
