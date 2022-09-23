Blackpool v Preston North End: Kick-off times brought forward, plus details on tickets and away allocation

Michael Appleton’s side host the Lilywhites at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 22, with the game now kicking off earlier than the originally scheduled 3pm.

The trip to Deepdale on Saturday, April 1, meanwhile, has also been brought forward.

The decision has been taken on police advice with the support of both clubs.

Next month’s game at Bloomfield Road has not been picked for TV coverage.

Preston have been allocated 2,082 tickets for next month’s trip down the M55, just under 100 fewer than last season.

The Gazette understands this decision has been taken on safety grounds.

It’s expected the front row of the away end will be unavailable to use while there will be added segregation in between the away end and the press box in the East Stand.

“Following a meeting between both clubs and Lancashire Police, it has been agreed that the away allocation for next month's fixture at Bloomfield Road will be the same as last season, with Preston supporters to be located in the southern side of the East Stand,” Blackpool said in a statement.

Tickets for the home game at Bloomfield Road will go on sale to supporters with a previous match ticket purchasing history from 10am on Monday, September 26.

Last season both clubs expressed their disappointment at what they perceived to be lower than expected away allocations.

Preston were given 2,200 tickets for the first game at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool opting to prioritise their home supporters – selling out the remainder of the home ends to their fans.

Their rivals replied in kind with an allocation of around 2,000 tickets for the trip to Deepdale.

Blackpool released a statement expressing their “surprise and disappointment” given Preston's ability to host many more away fans.

Preston split their Bill Shankly Kop between home and away supporters in a game that coincided with the centenary of Sir Tom Finney’s birth.

The Seasiders beat their rivals 2-0 at Bloomfield Road last season thanks to goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine.