'I'm fortunate our paths crossed': Brett Ormerod discusses the retirement of Blackpool legend Charlie Adam

That’s according to his former Seasiders teammate Brett Ormerod, who shared some unforgettable memories with the midfielder during their time together at Bloomfield Road.

After a sterling 19-year playing career, Adam took to social media earlier this week to reveal his retirement.

The former Seasiders captain, who led Ian Holloway’s side to the Premier League in 2010, now intends to focus on the start of his coaching career.

Ormerod has nothing but praise for his former teammate and is wishing him well for the next stage of his career.

“I sent Charlie a text congratulating him on what has been an absolutely fantastic career. Fortunately our paths crossed for a short time,” The Gazette columnist said.

“He played for some absolutely massive clubs like Rangers and Liverpool – and Blackpool too! – so he’s had a great career.

Brett Ormerod celebrates with Charlie Adam after scoring in a game against Newcastle

“I’ve heard him say in the past his memories at Blackpool are right up there with the best of his career and I’m not surprised, because it’s the same for all of us that were involved.

“I managed to play in some fantastic squads throughout my career but that time at Blackpool was so special with what we managed to achieve.”

Ormerod added: “We still all keep in contact, which proves just how close we all were.

“The WhatsApp group was very busy the day Charlie announced it, so all the lads from that squad were getting involved. Angel Martinez is still part of it, he sent a text.

“He deserves it though, because he’s had a great career and he’s a fantastic lad. I look forward to seeing what he does next.”

Adam made 91 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring 30 goals, having first signed on loan from Rangers in 2009.

The Scot would later make his move to Bloomfield Road a permanent one later that year.

The midfielder was the star of Holloway’s Blackpool side that shocked everyone by claiming promotion via the Championship play-offs during the 2009/10 campaign.