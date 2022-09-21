Blackpool legend Charlie Adam calls time on his playing career

The 36-year-old has taken to social media to announce his retirement, bringing an end to his sterling 19-year career.

The former Seasiders captain, who led Ian Holloway’s side to the Premier League in 2010, now intends to focus on coaching.

“I feel now is the right time to announce my retirement as a player,” Adam wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, from Champions League nights at Ibrox for Rangers, winning promotion into the Premier League as Blackpool captain, pulling on the famous Liverpool shirt and scoring in front of The Kop, eight incredible seasons at Stoke City to guiding my boyhood club to promotion and playing 25 times for Scotland - it’s not been a bad ride.

“A huge thank you goes to Glasgow Rangers, Ross County, St Mirren, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and Dundee supporters - hopefully I’ve given you all some memorable moments along the way.

“For now it’s time for me to move into coaching, something I feel incredibly passionate about and have been enjoying for the last few months.

Adam famously scored a magnificent free-kick during Blackpool's Championship play-off final win against Cardiff

“I’d like to thank my parents, my sister and brothers, my wife Sophie, children Jack, Anabella and Louis and all of my family and friends for their support over the last 20 years - I couldn’t have done any of it without you.

“It’s been a pleasure.”

Replying to Adam’s statement, Blackpool’s official Twitter account wrote: “Wishing you all the very best in the next chapter of your career, Charlie.

“Some fantastic memories in a tangerine shirt.”

Adam made 91 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring 30 goals, having first signed on loan from Rangers in 2009.

The Scot would later make his move to Bloomfield Road a permanent one later that year.

The midfielder was the star of Holloway’s Blackpool side that shocked everyone by claiming promotion via the Championship play-offs during the 2009/10 campaign.