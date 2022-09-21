‘About average’: Blackpool fans assess start to the season at the 10-game mark

In Blackpool’s case, they’ve taken 11 points from their opening fixtures, leaving them in 19th place in the Championship table.

It had been an encouraging start until recently, with Michael Appleton’s side since losing back-to-back games before the two-week international break.

But with Blackpool’s head coach making no secret of his side’s objective this season - to stay up at any cost - has it been a better start than anticipated? Or should the Seasiders be performing better? Or is their points return about par for the course?

The Gazette put that question to Blackpool supporters in an online poll and 55 per cent responded saying their club’s start to the season was similar to what they expected.

Fourty per cent, meanwhile, believe Blackpool’s start is worse than expected, with only five per cent saying it’s better.

Here’s a selection of the responses to our poll to give you a flavour of the mood among the tangerine faithful:

Blackpool fans have delivered their verdict on their side's start to the season

Liam Bromley: On course for 47 points, or around that mark. All being well, will be sufficient to retain Championship status, which is the objective

Derek Yarwood: Reckon it will be 54/55 points to stay up this year. A much tighter league and no deductions for any team...yet.

Blake Haslehurst: I’d say about average and tbh we could be doing a lot more with this squad. We said we would be getting no points at QPR and Burnley and we ended up getting 4 points and if we do the same at the next 4 games then that’s a bonus but we need to stop playing 3 or 5 at the back now.

Alan Beardsall: Must be 5 pts short, a lot harder games to come. It’s also the manner in which we are losing, don’t seem too bothered. We expect more from them. UTMP.

Richard C: Expected a slow start given late recruitment and change in style. MA still hasn't really been able to put out his best players playing how he wants them too.

Kieran Holmes: Points seem about par until you look at who we've played. With the exception of Burnley, have we really played a side yet that will finish in the top 6? B'burn and QPR won't be far off, granted. Virtually a point a game on average therefore seems a fairly underwhelming return.

Troy Allonby: Not good enough. Yeah 11 points is ok but you have to take into context who we’ve played. There’s a very possible chance we don’t get a point in the next 4 games. Milwall was 3 points served on a plate with a knife and fork and we still managed to mess it up.

Sean: Points total is average but the performances are way below par, I've yet to see more than 30 mins of good performance in any 1 game. Worrying!

Eamonn Moore: Pleased with the spirit shown in some games, but the overall standard of performance in a growing number of games has been woeful. There are definitely alarm bells for me: if Huddersfield's goal had counted, we'd be in the bottom three.

Niall O’Reilly: It’s always been about survival!