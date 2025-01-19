Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matthew Pennington was forced off through injury during Blackpool’s 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town.

The centre back went down towards the latter end of first half stoppage time, and was swiftly replaced by Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott.

Pennington has become an integral part of the Seasiders’ back four in recent months, despite not initially being in favour at the start of Steve Bruce’s reign back in September.

The 30-year-old has started nine games on the bounce, after only featuring three times in the league fixtures prior to that, but could be a potential doubt for the final games of January against Exeter City and Lincoln City.

“He’s twisted his ankle - we don’t know how severe it was,” Bruce said.

“It’s a shame because we had been rock solid, so we’ll probably get confirmation of how long he is out for on Monday.

“We knew straight away that he had to come off.”

Pennington’s substitution coincided in a defensive collapse for Blackpool against the Terriers.

Bruce’s side headed into the break with a two-goal lead, courtesy of goals from Rob Apter and Albie Morgan, but were pegged back within five minutes of the restart, with Joe Taylor and Brodie Spencer finding the back of the net for the visitors.

Both teams had chances to claim all three points during the second half, but ultimately had to settle for a draw.