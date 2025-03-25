Blackpool have released their latest set of accounts for the year ending June 30, 2024 - and there’s a number of take-homes that will be of interest to the Bloomfield Road faithful.

The financial period in question relates to the Seasiders’ first season back in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

Neil Critchley returned in the role of head coach, but failed to replicate the success from his first spell in charge as the club missed out on a spot in the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Here’s some of the takeaways from the latest accounts for football-related matters, as published on Companies House:

Decrease in revenue streams

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The club’s relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 campaign saw a decrease in revenue streams throughout the 2023-24 season.

The four Key Performance Indicators were as follows

Matchday

The matchday revenue stream had a change of -16.5 percent, going from £5,345,837 in 2023 to £4,464,780 in 2024.

Key observations made: “Decrease due to lower attendance and reduced ticket pricing after relegation from the Championship.”

Football

The football revenue stream had a change of -65.5 percent, going from £9,425,211 in 2023 to £3,251,790 in 2024.

Key observations made: “Significant drop due to reduced EFL central distributions.”

Commercial

The commercial revenue stream had a drop-off of -20.3 percent, going from £2,489,890 in 2023 to £1,984,608 in 2024.

Key observations made: “Lower sponsorship and advertising revenue, linked to reduced visibility in League One.”

Total

The total percentage change was -43.8 percent, going from £17,260,938 to £9,701,938.

Blackpool’s profit and loss

Blackpool’s turnover for 2024 was £9,701,178, which is down from £17,260,938.

There was also a decrease in gross profit, going from £15,825,968 to £8,427,810.

Meanwhile, operating losses went up, increasing £3,034,485 to £6,220,861 in 2024.

The club’s loss for the financial year was £2,811,272 compared to £113,592 for the year before.

The release of the football club accounts is due to be followed by a holdings statement which will also cover the stadium, stadium infrastructure and the hotel - and will provide a broader picture.

