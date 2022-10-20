The Seasiders challenged the striker’s dismissal after Lavery was shown a red card by referee David Webb after the final whistle.

That’s despite the 23-year-old appearing to do very little wrong other than get caught up in a post-match scuffle which resulted in him being wrestled to the ground by Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who also saw red.

Sheffield United also appealed Foderingham’s dismissal, but the FA’s independent hearing rejected their claim.

As for Lavery, he will now serve a three-match ban, missing the first of those games during the 3-1 defeat to Hull City on Wednesday night.

The forward will also be absent for this weekend’s derby against Preston North End and next week’s trip to Coventry City.

“As appeals go, if that isn’t going to get overturned there’s no point appealing for absolutely anything in future,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“I don’t know the written reasons. We get the decision sent to us by the FA and then the written reasons come further down the line.

“I don’t know if (chief executive) Ben Mansford and (secretary) Nick Horne have seen that, but I’ve just kept my focus on the Hull game but I know at some point they will have to explain and give their reasons.”

Both Blackpool and Sheffield United are being investigated by the FA for their failure to ensure their players “conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

