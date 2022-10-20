Blackpool player ratings gallery: Eight 5/10s following sluggish Hull City defeat

It proved to be a game too far for Michael Appleton’s depleted side, who are without eight players at this moment in time – three through injury.

Nevertheless, that’s no excuse for the insipid display served up, one that was chalk and cheese compared to what we’ve seen from the Seasiders in recent weeks.

Saying that, it was the result of an all-round failure of the team, rather than dreadful individuals performances on the night which is reflected in our player ratings.

Here’s how we scored them...

1. Chris Maxwell - 5/10 Not dominant enough of his area from the corner that led to Hull's first. Nothing he could do about the other two though.

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10 No shortage of effort and at least had a go. Let down by Corbeanu's lack of tracking back in front of him.

3. Rhys Williams - 6/10 Looked steady enough on his return to the starting line-up. One of a handful of players who were rushed back early.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10 Similar to Williams, pretty steady if unspectacular. Made some important blocks and stuck to his task well.