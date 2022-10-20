Blackpool player ratings gallery: Eight 5/10s following sluggish Hull City defeat
Blackpool produced a sluggish and lifeless display to lose 3-1 at home to struggling Hull City last night.
It proved to be a game too far for Michael Appleton’s depleted side, who are without eight players at this moment in time – three through injury.
Nevertheless, that’s no excuse for the insipid display served up, one that was chalk and cheese compared to what we’ve seen from the Seasiders in recent weeks.
Saying that, it was the result of an all-round failure of the team, rather than dreadful individuals performances on the night which is reflected in our player ratings.
Here’s how we scored them...
Page 1 of 4