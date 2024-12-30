Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce was left impressed by the performance of Albie Morgan in Blackpool’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

The midfielder was influential in an impressive display for the Seasiders, as they picked up a well-earned point against the League One leaders at St Andrew’s.

Morgan only returned to regular action earlier this month, after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the beginning of November.

Bruce has been pleased with the way the 24-year-old has been able to adapt to the major change to his life, and return to football in strong form.

Despite usually trying to avoid picking out individuals, the Blackpool boss was full of praise for Charlton Athletic academy product.

Albie Morgan (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

“You miss your good players, and when you see him playing like today, maybe we could all give ourselves a jab of insulin - he was terrific,” he said.

“He’s had a total change in lifestyle, but fair play to him for producing a performance like that.

“I shouldn’t pick individuals, but he was the outstanding player on the pitch today. After what he’s gone through I was terrific. The kid is a good player.”

Another area where Blackpool have been able to improve in recent times is defence, with a new partnership emerging at the centre of the back four.

Bruce has opted to go with Matthew Pennington and Olly Casey throughout the last month - which has proven beneficial for everyone involved.

“We had to improve defensively because we kept conceding goals, but that’s improved immensely,” the Seasiders head coach added.

“In the last six games we’ve conceded six times, and one was a dubious penalty and one was from 70 yards.

“It takes time, you can’t just wave a magic wand because we’re totally different, people need time to adjust.”