Birmingham City boss Chris Davies states he wasn’t surprised by the way Blackpool approached their trip to St Andrew’s.

The Seasiders ended 2024 on a high performance-wise, claiming a point against the League One leaders following a 0-0 draw in the Midlands.

Steve Bruce’s side had the clearest opportunity to break the deadlock, with a shot from Kyle Joseph hitting the inside of the post during the second half.

Davies believes Blackpool’s main strength is their attack, and wasn’t shocked by the way they were able to get at the Blues in certain situations.

“It didn’t surprise me because we played them in the FA Cup and it was a very similar game,” he said.

“They’re direct in their style and it goes up to their strikers. They were trying to score and not just sitting back and letting us score for the whole game.

“It didn’t surprise me, because their strength is attacking. Their numbers suggest they are a good attacking team. I knew they would create moments in the game, and we defended them pretty well, but on the flip side, we could’ve hurt them a bit more.

“Recently we’ve been good in terms of box action, but today, we had several moments where we got into good areas and we didn’t cross. It’s not how we’ve been in recent games - we’ve really arrived in the final third, so it’s something we didn’t do enough of.”