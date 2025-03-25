Do Blackpool have a chance for a late play-off push, according to AI? (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)Do Blackpool have a chance for a late play-off push, according to AI? (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
Do Blackpool have a chance for a late play-off push, according to AI? (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

I asked AI to predict the final League One table - and here’s where Blackpool, Birmingham City and Wrexham finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST

Blackpool returned to winning ways on Saturday after a 2-1 triumph against Leyton Orient.

The three points at Sixfields reduced the Seasiders’ gap to the play-off to seven points as the potential for a late push creeps into the minds of some supporters.

Fixtures against Bolton and Reading in the coming weeks will no doubt play a huge role in determining the chances of a top six place for Steve Bruce’s men

Eight games now remain in this season’s League One campaign, with Blackpool kicking starting their run-in against their Lancashire neighbours at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

But do the Seasiders fair any chance in achieving a late play-off spot? In the new world of Artificial Intelligence, we've taken to X’s tool, Grok, to determine the final League One table.

Here’s where Blackpool will finish.

Your next Blackpool read: Decision made on Blackpool forward who has left Steve Bruce impressed

Reason: Bottom, no recovery.

1. Cambridge United - 24th

Reason: Bottom, no recovery. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Outclassed, relegated.

2. Crawley Town - 23rd

Reason: Outclassed, relegated. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Down to League Two.

3. Burton Albion - 22nd

Reason: Down to League Two. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Relegated, tough season.

4. Shrewsbury Town - 21st

Reason: Relegated, tough season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: Leaves them just above the drop, a shaky finish

5. Bristol Rovers - 20th

Reason: Leaves them just above the drop, a shaky finish | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reason: A tough first season back.

6. Mansfield Town - 19th

Reason: A tough first season back. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneSeasiders
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice