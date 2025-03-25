The three points at Sixfields reduced the Seasiders’ gap to the play-off to seven points as the potential for a late push creeps into the minds of some supporters.

Fixtures against Bolton and Reading in the coming weeks will no doubt play a huge role in determining the chances of a top six place for Steve Bruce’s men

Eight games now remain in this season’s League One campaign, with Blackpool kicking starting their run-in against their Lancashire neighbours at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

But do the Seasiders fair any chance in achieving a late play-off spot? In the new world of Artificial Intelligence, we've taken to X’s tool, Grok, to determine the final League One table.

Here’s where Blackpool will finish.

3 . Burton Albion - 22nd Reason: Down to League Two. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Bristol Rovers - 20th Reason: Leaves them just above the drop, a shaky finish | Getty Images Photo Sales