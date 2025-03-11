Bolton have snapped up their allocation at Blackpool within minutes | Getty Images

Blackpool’s neighbours Bolton will make the visit to Bloomfield Road later this month.

It’s a relatively short journey from The Bolton Community Stadium to the Lancashire coast when Stephen Schumacher’s side take on the Seasiders on March 29.

Nonetheless, the Trotters will be back by incredible numbers against Steve Bruce’s men after they sold out their 2,139 allocation.

In fact, Bolton supporters notched up all the tickets on offer ‘within minutes’ of going on sale, according to the club website.

‘Tickets for Wanderers' upcoming trip to Blackpool have sold out inside minutes,’ a statement read.

‘Steven Schumacher's side make the trip to Bloomfield Road on Saturday 29th March, and Wanderers' fans have moved quickly to snap up the full allocation of 2,139 tickets - within minutes of going on sale. As always, thank you for your outstanding support.’

Tickets went on sale for Wanderers’ season-ticket holders at 10am on Tuesday morning and didn’t even reach the second phase after selling out almost instantly.

Seats were snapped quickly as supporters bid to get a glimpse of their side, who are making a late push for promotion. That charge continued on Saturday afternoon after they beat relegation-strugglers Burton 2-1.

Race for the League One play-offs are heating up

Indeed, the victory at the Pirelli Stadium represents the Whites’ impressive six-game unbeaten run in League One and stark change in form after Schumacher's appointment in January.

Steve Bruce’s men make the trip to Cambridge this evening. (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Five wins in their previous six outings has seen Bolton move into the top-six positions and now sit 12 points ahead of Lancashire rivals Blackpool.

Bruce’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat in the return fixture but will be looking to put a major dent in their neighbour’s play-off ambitions.

The Seasiders returned to winning ways on Saturday after a fantastic 3-0 win against Barnsley and make the trip to face struggling Cambridge this evening.

