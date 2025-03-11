Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Cambridge United: Easy decisions for Steve Bruce following Barnsley win

The Seasiders bounced back from their defeat to Stockport County and an underwhelming stalemate against Peterborough United with an impressive 3-0 victory over Barnsley at the weekend.

After missing a number of opportunities during the first half, Sonny Carey made amends with a brace after the break, with his two goals coming either side of a Ashley Fletcher header.

Steve Bruce’s side will be looking to back that performance up, in a fixture that was originally due to take place in January, but was called off due to the cold conditions.

The Blackpool boss admits his team selection will be relatively simple based on the performance from Oakwell.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Cambridge:

Harry Tyrer has enjoyed back-to-back clean sheets for the Seasiders, and has recently admitted he'd like to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond this season.

Odel Offiah is expected to be fine for the Cambridge game after suffering a blow during the second half of the Barnsley game.

Matthew Pennington has looked strong since making his return from injury.

Olly Casey continues to be a rock at the back for the Seasiders.

Hayden Coulson enjoyed some bright bursts forward from left back on Saturday afternoon.