Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Cambridge United: Easy decisions for Steve Bruce following Barnsley win

After missing a number of opportunities during the first half, Sonny Carey made amends with a brace after the break, with his two goals coming either side of a Ashley Fletcher header.
Steve Bruce’s side will be looking to back that performance up, in a fixture that was originally due to take place in January, but was called off due to the cold conditions.
The Blackpool boss admits his team selection will be relatively simple based on the performance from Oakwell.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Cambridge:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer has enjoyed back-to-back clean sheets for the Seasiders, and has recently admitted he'd like to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah is expected to be fine for the Cambridge game after suffering a blow during the second half of the Barnsley game. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has looked strong since making his return from injury. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey continues to be a rock at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
5. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson enjoyed some bright bursts forward from left back on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter made his return to Blackpool's starting XI at the weekend and produced some bright moments. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley