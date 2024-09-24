Huddersfield Town v Blackpool injury news as 8 out and 2 doubts

James Husband is a doubt for Blackpool. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Latest injury news from both Huddersfield Town and Blackpool ahead of their EFL League One clash.

Blackpool travel to the Kirklees Stadium to face promotion rivals Huddersfield Town in a rearranged EFL League One clash.

The two sides were due to meet earlier this month but the match had to be postponed because of international call-ups. Eight places separate the two sides ahead of kick-off with Huddersfield in fifth and Blackpool in 13th.

Huddersfield suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Northampton Town at the weekend with Josh Korma's 80th minute effort only acting as a consolation goal. Blackpool won 2-1 down in the capital, beating Charlton Athletic courtesy of an Gassan Ahadme own goal and an effort from Albie Morgan.

It’s a short turnaround for both sides, and so here’s the latest injury news ahead of kick-off.

Blackpool team news

James Husband is the latest injury concern for the Seasiders after picking up an injury against Charlton Athletic. He's currently dealing with a calf problem, and didn't participate in training ahead of Tuesday's clash.

“James Husband is a bit of a doubt, he hasn’t trained this morning, so we’ll see how he is,” said Steve Bruce in his pre-match press conference.

“That’s the major concern really. If you’re a player, the more games you play, the more chance you have of getting injuries - that’s why we all want a squad that can deal with it.

"Strength in depth is going to be huge in the months ahead.”

Jordan Gabriel came off against Charlton, and it's revealed he has an ankle injury. He had a slight muscle problem, though he's expected to take part against the Terriers.

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Odel Offiah was assessed with a shoulder problem on Saturday, but made a return to action after the physio gave him the thumbs up, and isn’t an injury concern. Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury earlier in the year.

Ashley Fletcher is back in contention after serving a three-game ban. The former Sheffield Wednesday striker has yet to play under Bruce after the FA served him a suspension for an incident against Wycombe, but now he could force his way into the manager's plans.

Out: Andy Lyons, Elkan Baggott, and Ollie Norburn. Doubt: James Husband.

Huddersfield Town team news

David Kasumu has been missing for the last five games with an ankle injury. He was expected to return at the weekend, but wasn't in their match day squad. Brodie Spencer and Herbie Kane meanwhile returned to action after shoulder and groin injuries, and should be involved.

Mickel Miller injured his hamstring in the 4-0 win against Bolton Wanderers last week. It's not thought to be anything serious, but the Yorkshire outfit have identified the problem, and he's confirmed to miss out on their clash with Blackpool.

Rhys Healey has played only two games this season, with his last involvement being towards the end of August, with no time frame on his return. Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is unavailable, as the club monitors his situation.

Radinio Balker is expected to be out until the New Year with a fractured ankle that he suffered in pre-season. Danny Ward serves the final of his three game suspension.

Out: Danny Ward Mickel Miller, Rhys Healey, Chris Maxwell and Radinio Balker. Doubt: David Kasumu