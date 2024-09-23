Gallery: 23 photos of the 675 Blackpool fans who made the trip to Charlton to get behind Steve Bruce's side

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:00 BST
Blackpool fans enjoyed their trip to the capital as Steve Bruce’s side claimed a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

An own goal and a strike from Albie Morgan put the Seasiders in control in the first half, but it proved to be a tense conclusion following Luke Berry’s finish from close-range finish during 12-minutes of additional time at the end of the fixture.

The visitors ultimately held on, and made it two wins out of two in League One under their new head coach, rewarding the 675 supporters who made the journey down south.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the trip to London:

Seasiders supporters were rewarded for making the trip to Charlton.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were rewarded for making the trip to Charlton. Photo: CameraSport - Hannah Fountain

