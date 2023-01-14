The Leeds United loanee has been a revelation for the Seasiders in recent weeks but misses out on a spot in Blackpool’s match-day squad for the game against Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton’s side return to league action having got back to winning ways with a 4-1 FA Cup third round win against Nottingham Forest last week.

The Seasiders are still without a victory in the Championship since October, a run that stretches back nine games. It leaves them inside the bottom three, albeit only a point adrift of safety.

Appleton makes four changes in total from last week’s emphatic cup win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Connolly returns from suspension to replace Andy Lyons at right-back, while Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine all come into the team.

Madine comes straight back into the starting line-up after being rested against Forest while Bowler makes his second debut in tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton has made four changes to his Blackpool side for today's trip to Vicarage Road

Poveda, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all miss out, with the latter dropping out of the squad altogether. Dom Thompsin is also left out of the 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.

New signing Tom Trybull is named among the substitutes having become the fourth player to join Blackpool during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TEAMS

Watford: Bachmann, Ngakia, Gaspar, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Morris, Choudhury, Kone, Bayo, Sarr

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Okoye, Ferreira, Asprilla, Pollock, Martins, Grieves, Adeyemo

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Patino, Carey, Bowler, Rogers, Hamilton, Madine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Lyons, Dougall, Trybull, Lavery, Yates