Michael Appleton offers transfer update as Blackpool continue to work hard on deals

The Seasiders have enjoyed a strong start to the January window with the signings of Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Tom Trybull.

Andy Lyons’ move from Shamrock Rovers was also formally ratified at the beginning of the month.

In terms of outgoings, Theo Corbeanu and Callum Wright are the only two to have departed so far, although more are expected at some point.

Coming the other way, Appleton still wants to bring in another two between now and the deadline.

Pool’s head coach revealed the club are “working hard” on a couple of deals at this moment in time but there’s no guarantee they will come to fruition.

“I’d still like to bring in a couple more in an ideal world,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“Obviously that would mean one or two re-jigging and potentially one or two going out.

“We are working quite hard actually on a couple at this moment in time but there’s no guarantees with that, as we saw in the summer.

“But I’m pleased with what we’ve done so far and if we can add to that and continue to bring quality in to the group then obviously I’m going to be well happy.”

Following this week’s signing of Trybull, who could make his Blackpool debut today against Watford, the Seasiders now have 28 ‘senior' players on their books.

Clubs are only permitted to name 25 under EFL regulations.

