The 29-year-old joins on an initial 18-month contract in a deal which also includes an option for a further year.

Subject to international clearance, he could be in line for a potential debut against Watford on Saturday.

“I’m very happy to have signed for Blackpool,” Trybull said of his move.

“I’m happy to be back in England and I’m looking forward to the upcoming weeks, months and challenges, which are very exciting.

“I want to help the team and the club to achieve the goals for the rest of the season and play a big part. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Born in Berlin, Trybull has played for the likes of Hansa Rostock, Werder Bremen, St Pauli and Greuther Fürth in Germany, and been capped at various youth levels for his country.

He first moved to England from then Eredivisie side ADO Den Hag in 2017, spending a successful time with Norwich City where he became an integral part of Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning side.

Trybull made a total of 80 appearances for the Canaries, with 16 of those coming in the Premier League prior to linking up with Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

A return to Germany in 2021 saw him briefly represent Hannover 96 and then feature on 26 occasions for Sandhausen, who have terminated his contract to allow him to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said: “We’ve spoken about how important it is to have a good mix and balance in the squad. Tom brings vast experience – he’s played in the Premier League, the Championship and overseas as well, so I’m delighted that we’ve signed him.

“He’s very calm on the ball and has the awareness of being in the right place at the right time when it comes to that central midfield role.”

The Seasiders have been after a central midfielder for the past two or three windows, chasing the likes of Cameron Brannagan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dan Barlaser to no avail.