Transfer rumour: Blackpool credited with interest in defender from upcoming opponents Watford

The Seasiders are known to be in the market for a centre-back this month given the problems they’ve endured so far this season in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Thorniley have both been forced to miss games through suspension while injuries have also been an issue.

According to Football Insider, Pollock is a player the Seasiders have registered an interest in.

Ironically, the 21-year-old is currently on the books of Blackpool’s Championship rivals Watford, who Michael Appleton’s men face on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a whole host of other clubs have also been linked with the defender.

According to reports, League One sides Burton Albion and Exeter City have both made loan approaches but Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town are also showing an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pollock spent last season on loan with Cheltenham

Pollock, who has made four appearances in all competitions this season, turned down the chance to join Scottish side Hibernian during the summer to fight for his place at Vicarage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6ft 3ins man joined Watford for a rumoured £250,000 fee in 2021 after coming through the ranks at Grimsby Town.

He spent last season on loan with Cheltenham Town, where he scored three times in 39 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke is another name that has been doing the rounds among Blackpool supporters as Appleton’s side continue their bid to strengthen.

The 26-year-old is currently making his way back from injury for Michael Carrick’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad