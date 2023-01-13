Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of trip to Watford as key man returns to the fold

The striker was rested last weekend for the FA Cup third round win against Nottingham Forest after feeling his groin in training.

But the 32-year-old has trained this week and will be aiming to reclaim his spot at the top end of the pitch.

Elsewhere, new signings Tom Trybull and Josh Bowler are both fit, the latter available after being ineligible to face his parent club in the cup last week.

But head coach Michael Appleton says he must weigh up whether or not to throw Trybull in from the start given the midfielder’s lack of recent game time.

Providing a latest update on team news, Appleton told The Gazette: “Gaz is fit and available. Tom is also available, but he’s not had much football. Not due to injuries or anything like that, just the fact it’s the winter break in Germany.

“He’s trained the last couple of days with us and he looks okay, so I’ll make a call on whether I involve him or not.

Madine was rested last week as a precaution

“One thing I don’t want to do is bring new players in and use them too soon and all of a sudden I haven’t got them available for a couple of months, so it’s important we get that right and I’m sure we will.”

Looking further afield, the Seasiders are still without Jordan Gabriel, Luke Garbutt, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson through injury.

Trybull has been brought in to fill in for the likes of Bridcutt and Stewart, two players who have been absent for much of the season.

“They’re doing alright,” Appleton added.

“I’m sure they’re a hell of a lot more frustrated than I am because they’re the ones that have to come in every day and get on the bike and do the work.

“They’re coming along okay, but in terms of timeframes I’m cautious because I’ve given that many timeframes and spoke about that many injuries and expecting players to be back.

“They’re certainly moving in the right direction though and there’s been no setbacks from those two. Keshi is doing really well at the minute as well.

“There’s no certain setbacks with the lads that are injured, so I’m hoping they continue to progress and get back fit as quickly as possible.