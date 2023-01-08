News you can trust since 1873
Why Gary Madine was left out of Blackpool's squad for their FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest

Michael Appleton says Blackpool decided to take no risks with Gary Madine after the striker had a slight groin problem heading into the weekend’s game.

By Matt Scrafton
8th Jan 2023, 9:00am - 1 min read
The Seasiders opted to leave the 32-year-old out of their squad for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest.

Jake Beesley took his spot up front, while Chris Maxwell took the captain’s armband in Madine’s absence.

Explaining why he opted to keep Madine out of the side, Appleton told The Gazette: “He’s alright, he’s just a little bit sore in the groin area.

"He’s had it for a while now on and off, he felt it on Thursday so just because of the fact it was a cup tie we didn’t think it was worth risking him.

“He’s got an opportunity to get his feet up for a couple of days and hopefully he’ll be fine for next week.”

Beesley for Madine was one of two changes to Blackpool’s line-up, while Andy Lyons also came in for the suspended Callum Connolly.

Madine was not risked on Saturday

Forest, by comparison, made 11 changes to their line-up – a move that majorly backfired.

“We were only two out, or maybe one out from what we thought the team was going to be,” Appleton explained.

“We knew they would make changes but if you’re them, why wouldn’t you? If you’re Steve (Cooper) you’ve got so many good players at the club and you look at the team out on the pitch, arguably they could possibly win the Championship with that side.

“We knew the quality we were up against, we knew we’d have to start well and be aggressive and that’s what we did.”

