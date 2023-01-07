Michael Appleton delivers FA Cup fourth round wish after Blackpool's emphatic win against Nottingham Forest

The Seadiders roared back to winning ways by beating Nottingham Forest 4-1 in their third round tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates helped secure Appleton’s first win since October, ending the club’s nine-game winless run.

Focus now turns to the fourth round draw, which is held on the BBC ahead of Sunday’s game between Man City and Chelsea at 4.30pm.

“Anyone at home would be great,” Appleton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can create the atmosphere we did today, it was almost like the North End game in a sense because we’ve put them under the cosh and the fans have been great.

“They’ve got behind the players but we’ve not been able to punish teams whereas today we did that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleton's side beat Forest in emphatic fashion to win for the first time since October

“If they can come again in the fourth round if we get a home tie, it doesn’t matter who it is we want to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could be romantic and say Man Utd would be great because of my connections with that club, but I do think you either get a massive one and it’s good for the football club or you get one where it’s a good opportunity to progress.”

The Seasiders had to ride their luck at times against Premier League opposition while Forest were also guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the back four stood firm while at the other end Blackpool were utterly ruthless in front of goal.

“From a result and performance point of view, it’s fantastic for everyone associated with the football club,” Appleton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew it would be difficult at times against top opposition. Yes they made changes but they’ve shown over the last few months how capable they are.

“For us, there were a lot of things that had to happen. We had to compete, we had to make a lot of blocks, take the ball in the face, take it between the legs and we knew Chris (Maxwell) would have to make a couple of big saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew we’d have to start well, which we did. But the big thing today was how clinical we were because we’ve gone ahead in games recently and not been able to get that second goal.