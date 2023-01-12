Picture gallery: Is this Blackpool's strongest starting XI after Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler and Tom Trybull signings?
Michael Appleton pledged Blackpool would be busy at the start of January and they’ve been true to their word, bringing in three new signings.
Tom Trybull became the latest addition on Wednesday, joining Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler in making the move to Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders now have some much-needed squad depth at their disposal, something that will prove crucial over the coming weeks and months as they look to battle their way out of trouble.
We take a look at what could be Blackpool’s strongest XI following their recent acquisitions...