News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Picture gallery: Is this Blackpool's strongest starting XI after Morgan Rogers, Josh Bowler and Tom Trybull signings?

Michael Appleton pledged Blackpool would be busy at the start of January and they’ve been true to their word, bringing in three new signings.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Tom Trybull became the latest addition on Wednesday, joining Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler in making the move to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders now have some much-needed squad depth at their disposal, something that will prove crucial over the coming weeks and months as they look to battle their way out of trouble.

We take a look at what could be Blackpool’s strongest XI following their recent acquisitions...

1. Injection of quality

The Seasiders are now looking a lot stronger following their early January business

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

The Maxwell/Dan Grimshaw debate is likely to continue ad nauseum, but it's clear Maxwell is Michael Appleton's favoured number one.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. RB - Andy Lyons

A big call perhaps given he's only played one game in tangerine, but the Irishman seems to suit Michael Appleton's style and offers more balance at right-back.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The defender has been back to his best in recent weeks after being stripped of the captain's armband, which has freed him up to focus on his own game.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SeasidersBlackpoolJosh BowlerMichael Appleton