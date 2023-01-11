The Seasiders already have two players on the books who are more than capable of playing that role when fit in Kevin Stewart and Liam Bridcutt, but unfortunately their availability is few and far between.

The club have instead looked to Germany to bring in that much-needed number six, signing Tom Trybull from second tier side Sandhausen SV.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to playing in England, and the Championship in particular, having already represented both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder spent four years at Carrow Road between 2017 and 2021, albeit the last season was spent on loan at Ewood Park, making 80 appearances in total and scoring five times.

Trybull would then make a further 26 appearances while with Blackburn.

The Gazette spoke with Connor Southwell, chief Norwich City reporter for the Eastern Daily Press, and Rich Sharpe, Blackburn Rovers reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph, to find out what sort of player he is.

Trybull comes well-regarded following his successful spell with Norwich

Norwich

Trybull spent four years with Norwich, how did he do?

CS: He was an important player during that remarkable surge to the title under Daniel Farke. He added ballast and composure to a possession-based Norwich side. He was a real fan favourite because of his work with the ball and ability to break up play. There was one performance in particular against Leeds United in a top of the table clash which was his best during his time in Norfolk. In an intense game at Elland Road, he broke up play, set the tempo and dictated play. The Premier League was slightly tougher for him and he struggled to adapt to the intensity of the division in a poor side. After that campaign, Norwich decided to recruit a different type of midfielder and Trybull was one of three players – along with Josip Drmic and Mo Leitner – who were told they could go elsewhere. He really adhered himself to the Norwich fans and even released a book for children during his time at the club.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

Trybull also spent a season on loan at Ewood Park

CS: He’s an interesting midfielder. A bit of an all-rounder but not the quickest or most mobile. He’s tidy with the ball without making surging runs into the box and is a good facilitator. He struggled in the Premier League with the intensity of it but did cope better in the Championship. Trybull does a lot of good stuff that will go under the radar – but he is a valuable midfielder to have at this level when fit and on form.

How important was he during the 2018/19 promotion-winning campaign?

CS: Very important. He made 31 appearances, starting on 21 occasions. Daniel Farke spoke glowingly about his impact on and off the pitch. He was a popular member of the dressing room and stepped up his performance levels from his first season in England which was a bit transitional for him. He wasn’t first choice often but when he played he gave his all. He had a fantastic spell of form between January and April of that title-winning campaign when he played his best football at Norwich, edging Alex Tettey out of the team during that period - which many failed to do at Norwich.

He hasn't played many games in recent years, is fitness likely to be an issue?

CS: Potentially. But then before Norwich he struggled to really find a home and was on the books of several clubs in Germany. He actually arrived at Norwich on trial initially as a player Daniel Farke knew but wasn’t sure whether he could make an impact. Then a short-term contract followed. His worst injury troubles at Norwich came in the 2017/18 season, so before the title-winning campaign. That would suggest that he is able to find his top level again. I just think he needs a place to settle and a coach to believe in him. He will get a great reception when he returns to Carrow Road on the final day of the season in May.

Blackburn

Trybull made 26 appearances for Blackburn in 2020/21, how did he get on?

RS: His signing on deadline day felt like the missing piece in Rovers' three-man midfield, a deep-lying playmaker to start off the play in a bid to play more possession football (Rovers had the second highest statistic in that season behind Norwich). He did a similar job for Norwich and excelled. It took him a while to work his way into the season and his best run didn't come until February/March when he became a regular. Overall though, he never quite hit the heights of what was expected, though that went for many of Rovers' signings that summer.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

RS: He has good positional sense, a good football brain and passing range. He reads the game well and looks to build the play from deep. He also has experience of the Championship and playing higher in England. His main weakness for Rovers was the fact he struggled for a sustained run in the side, a back issue hampered him in the first half of the season and he was never the most mobile and lacked physicality.

Were Blackburn ever interested in signing him permanently?