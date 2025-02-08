Highly-rated Blackpool youngster Takudzwa Gwanzura has departed Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promising 16-year-old centre-back has left the Seasiders to link up with Championship side Norwich City.

No fee has been confirmed for the talented teenager, although Blackpool can expect to receive development compensation for the defender, whom they brought to the club from Everton at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gwanzura, who has already earned call-ups to the Zimbabwe under-20 national team, has been a regular for the Seasiders’ under-18 team this season but did make the breakthrough into the senior ranks back in November.

The 6”3” centre-half was named on the bench for Blackpool’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie against Liverpool under-21s but replaced Elkan Baggott at half-time in the goalless draw.

Gwanzura joined Terry Bondo and Gabe Schluter in making their Blackpool debuts that night. Afterwards, Richard Keogh said: ‘It's always a special moment and I always say you remember your debut.

‘We were saying to them to get their shirts signed as it is a nice moment and they really deserve it. I thought they were excellent and the club should be proud of their development so far. The way they handled themselves was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Proud of them all as since they have come up and trained with us they have been inquisitive and curious about everything, which will only help them on their path.’

For your next Blackpool read: Blackpool predicted XI and bench v Burton Albion