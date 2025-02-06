Steve Bruce admits he was surprised by the business Blackpool did during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders allowed some of their experienced players to leave after finding their game time limited. Ollie Norburn headed to Wigan Athletic and then on deadline day, Jordan Rhodes signed with Mansfield Town.

Norburn has since gone on to play five times for the Latics with three of those being starts whilst Rhodes could make his debut for the Stags against Northampton Town on Friday night. Bruce, who played more than 600 times and won three Premier League titles understands the frustrations of both players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's interesting, that's the best part of it,” said Bruce to Tangerine TV who was glad to see the window shut.

“Thankfully it's gone, I didn't think we'd do as much as what we did. Certainly outgoing.

“But two of the lads wanted to play, we couldn't offer them that opportunity regular. When you get to a certain age (Jordan) I'm talking about and Norbs (Norburn). It was more a decision of what they wanted.

“I can understand their frustration because back in the day I used to be a player. If you didn't play on a Saturday then I can understand their frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish them the best of luck and hope it goes well for them.

Last week, Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis who were both January signings came off the bench to rescue a point against Charlton Athletic. Silvera had been at the club for a couple of weeks after joining on loan from Middlesbrough whilst Ennis had only been in the building for a couple of days following his move from Stoke City.

With top scorer Kyle Joseph sold during the window, it will be up to the likes of Ennis and Silvera, along with Tom Bloxham and the players who were already in the building up step up to the plate and fill in the gap left by the Hull City new boy.

“That's the most important thing now,” added the former Manchester United defender about the need for new signings to bed in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two lads coming off the bench and both scoring is terrific for them. Let's hope it's the first of many.”

Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis were among the winter signings (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Blackpool’s goals under Steve Bruce

Ahead of the trip to Staffordshire this week, Blackpool are just below mid-table. Six points separates them and Leyton Orient in sixth who hold the last play-off spot. When Bruce took over, his aim was to get the club out of trouble and then propel them up the table, potentially competing for a place in the top six.

There are 18 games to go from now until the end of the season and Blackpool are putting a run of form together. They are unbeaten in their last seven matches, but they must start winning home games if they are to cement themselves as genuine play-off contenders.

“We're quietly nudging to where we want to be,” said the 64-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is still a bit to go in my opinion. It's not going to just happen overnight. We're edging where we need to be and showing that consistency. Obviously we have still got 18 games to play and a lot to play for. We've give ourselves a chance and a squeak, that's all it is at the moment. If we can keep sustaining the run then who knows?”