Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Two changes in key areas for Brewers trip

Blackpool travel to Burton Albion this weekend as they look to extend their unbeaten run in League One.

The Seasiders have now gone seven games without a defeat, as they have closed the gap between themselves and the final play-off spot to six points.

While they have still struggled to get over the line for three points at Bloomfield Road, they have recently recorded back-to-back wins away to both Exeter City and Lincoln City.

Under Neil Critchley back in August, Blackpool recorded a 4-0 victory on their last trip to the Pirelli Stadium – which was in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce’s side also enjoyed a comfortable afternoon when the two sides met on the Fylde Coast in September, claiming a 3-0 win on that occasion.

This Saturday’s game is set to be a much tougher contest, with Gary Bowyer’s appointment in December proving to be a turning point, with the League One strugglers picking up 11 points from their last five games.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench for this weekend’s game:

Harry Tyrer has still experienced some nervy moments in recent games, but on the whole has improved a lot.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer has still experienced some nervy moments in recent games, but on the whole has improved a lot. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah produced another strong performance in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah produced another strong performance in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Olly Casey continues to be a key figure with his strong defensive performances.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey continues to be a key figure with his strong defensive performances. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Elkan Baggott has done a great job in defence since coming into the team last month.

4. Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott has done a great job in defence since coming into the team last month. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

James Husband continues to be a strong figure for the Seasiders.

5. James Husband

James Husband continues to be a strong figure for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Rob Apter has been kept quiet on the whole in recent weeks.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter has been kept quiet on the whole in recent weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

