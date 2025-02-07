Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Two changes in key areas for Brewers trip

The Seasiders have now gone seven games without a defeat, as they have closed the gap between themselves and the final play-off spot to six points.
While they have still struggled to get over the line for three points at Bloomfield Road, they have recently recorded back-to-back wins away to both Exeter City and Lincoln City.
Under Neil Critchley back in August, Blackpool recorded a 4-0 victory on their last trip to the Pirelli Stadium – which was in the first round of the EFL Cup.
Meanwhile, Steve Bruce’s side also enjoyed a comfortable afternoon when the two sides met on the Fylde Coast in September, claiming a 3-0 win on that occasion.
This Saturday’s game is set to be a much tougher contest, with Gary Bowyer’s appointment in December proving to be a turning point, with the League One strugglers picking up 11 points from their last five games.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench for this weekend’s game: