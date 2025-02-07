Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Two changes in key areas for Brewers trip

The Seasiders have now gone seven games without a defeat, as they have closed the gap between themselves and the final play-off spot to six points.

While they have still struggled to get over the line for three points at Bloomfield Road, they have recently recorded back-to-back wins away to both Exeter City and Lincoln City.

Under Neil Critchley back in August, Blackpool recorded a 4-0 victory on their last trip to the Pirelli Stadium – which was in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce’s side also enjoyed a comfortable afternoon when the two sides met on the Fylde Coast in September, claiming a 3-0 win on that occasion.

This Saturday’s game is set to be a much tougher contest, with Gary Bowyer’s appointment in December proving to be a turning point, with the League One strugglers picking up 11 points from their last five games.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench for this weekend’s game:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer has still experienced some nervy moments in recent games, but on the whole has improved a lot. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah produced another strong performance in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Olly Casey Olly Casey continues to be a key figure with his strong defensive performances. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

4 . Elkan Baggott Elkan Baggott has done a great job in defence since coming into the team last month. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

5 . James Husband James Husband continues to be a strong figure for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales