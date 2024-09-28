Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Joseph has been among the Blackpool players to flourish under Steve Bruce since his appointment as head coach earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has scored three times so far this season, with his first under the new boss coming in the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

As part of a front two with Dom Ballard, who is set to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, Joseph has found his best form since making the move to Bloomfield Road from Swansea City last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first season in Tangerine was initially disrupted by a couple of injuries, but even after his return to action, he was unable to perform consistently, scoring just two goals in all competitions.

With his past problems now seemingly behind Joseph, Bruce has been impressed by what he’s seen from the Wigan Athletic youth product.

“I said to all of them that I’m not really interested in what happened in the past, all you have to do now is what we’re doing,” he said.

“I hate to talk about individuals because it’s a team thing, but Kyle, like the rest of them, has played very well and has bought into what we want to do, and looks like a very good player at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has stepped up to the challenge, he’s what we’re all about.

“He epitomises what we’re about, and I’ve really enjoyed working with him, he’s a breath of fresh air in terms of his willingness and his attitude. He looks as if he’s really enjoyed it.

“I wouldn’t want to be a centre back playing against him. He covered 12-and-a-half kilometres the other night (against Huddersfield Town). His figures are huge and he’s done that back-to-back.

“I’ve been very impressed with him. I hope he stays well and fit because he’s just the type of player that fits the profile of what we want.”