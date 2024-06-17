Former Blackpool, Sheffield United and Rochdale star transfers to Champions League club
Former Blackpool defender Harrison McGahey has signed for Welsh champions The New Saints.
McGahey started his career at Bloomfield Road after graduating from the youth academy following spells at Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool. He made his debut under Rangers legend Barry Ferguson, playing for a side that finished 20th in the EFL Championship back in 2013/14.
The six foot two centre-back opted not to sign a new deal with the Seasiders after making his professional debut and he signed for Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee. McGahey appeared 34 times for the Blades after they paid compensation to sign him because of his age.
During his time at Bramall Lane he had a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers and later moved on to Rochdale in 2016. He appeared 127 times in total for the Dale in two-and-a-half seasons at Spotland before moving on to Scunthorpe United.
McGahey suffered relegation to League Two with the Irons and appeared 63 times in total for them before moving on to Oldham Athletic in 2021. The versatile defender suffered relegation to the National League with the Latics but remained at Boundary Park until this summer.
“I’m very excited to have joined The New Saints FC as we look to create history over the 2024/25 season," said McGahey to the official club website.
“There’s a rich history of success here and I’m hoping I can contribute to bringing future success to the club, both domestically and in Europe.
“I can already see how much quality there is in the squad and I can’t wait to get going. There’s a couple of enormous fixtures on the horizon and we need to be well-prepared to make sure we get the result we want.”
TNS are 16-time Cymru Premier champions and have won three back-to-back titles. They will enter the first qualifying round of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League and find out their opponents on Tuesday (June 18).
