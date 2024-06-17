Former Blackpool, Everton, Newcastle United and Bournemouth star makes shock transfer
Former Blackpool midfielder Dan Gosling has made a shock move to a non-league club.
The 34-year-old was released by League Two side Notts County in January and it was thought that he would be retiring. He has since found a new team and that is Westfield, a team based in East Sussex.
Westfield are owned by former Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, who currently plays for QPR in the EFL Championship. They play in the Mid-Sussex Premier Division which is the 11th-tier of English football. Gosling along with Charlie Daniels, who he worked under as assistant coach at Watford, have come out of retirement to help out their former Bournemouth teammate.
Westfield are getting a player that has over 350 appearances in the game. Gosling made 188 appearances for Everton, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Watford in the Premier League, and was a Championship winner with the Cherries in 2015.
He had a brief spell at Blackpool, joining on loan from Newcastle in the 2013/14 season. The midfielder appeared a total of 14 times as he scored twice and assisted one goal after being signed by Paul Ince.
Gosling was later sold to Bournemouth and spent seven years at the Vitality Stadium, appearing 193 times which was the most appearances he made for any club in his career. Most of that was spent in the Premier League but he did remain in Dorset when they were relegated in 2020. Gosling helped Watford get promoted in 2021 and after two-and-a-half seasons at Vicarage Road he moved to Notts County but was limited to just eight games.
