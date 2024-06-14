Blackpool took on Bromley in the first round last season (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The round dates for the 2024/25 FA Cup have been confirmed.

Changes to the competition for the upcoming season means there will be no replays from the first round onwards following a new six-year agreement between the FA and the Premier League.

They still remain in place during early stages, which starts with the extra preliminary round taking place on August 3, where the first batch of clubs begin their campaigns.

The introduction of teams from League One and League Two only occurs a number of rounds and months later, with the first round proper scheduled for the weekend of November 1.

Blackpool started the competition last year away to Bromley at Hayes Lane. Neil Critchley’s side later overcame Forest Green Rovers, before being knocked out by Nottingham Forest in a third round replay at Bloomfield Road following a draw at the City Ground.

The second round for the upcoming season is due to take place on the weekend of November 30, while the third round is set for the weekend of January 11- which is when teams from the Premier League and the Championship enter proceedings.

Here is the full list of FA Cup round dates:

-Extra preliminary round (August 3)

-Preliminary round (August 17)

-First round qualifying (August 31)

-Second round qualifying (September 14)

-Third round qualifying (September 28)

-Fourth round qualifying (October 12)

-First round proper (November 2)

-Second round proper (November 30)

-Third round proper (January 11)

-Fourth round proper (February 8)

-Fifth round proper (March 1)

-Quarter-final (March 29)

-Semi-final (April 26)