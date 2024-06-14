Blackpool winger cancels his contract at Bloomfield Road two years on since Celtic switch
The attacker’s contract at Bloomfield Road has been mutually terminated and he will leave with immediate effect.
Moffat started his career with Celtic, where he made three senior appearances before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2022.
During his time with the Seasiders, the 22-year-old was unable to make his first team debut for the club, and spent last season out on loan with Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship, during which time he scored three goals and provided two assists in 30 outings.
Moffat had a further 12 months to run on his deal with Blackpool, but has been allowed to depart a year early.
On X, the Seasiders wrote: “Owen Moffat's contract with the Seasiders has been mutually terminated. The 22-year-old joined the Club on a permanent deal from Celtic in 2022. The Club wishes Owen all the best for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.