Owen Moffat during his Celtic days (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Blackpool winger Owen Moffat has departed the club following two years on the Fylde Coast.

The attacker’s contract at Bloomfield Road has been mutually terminated and he will leave with immediate effect.

Moffat started his career with Celtic, where he made three senior appearances before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time with the Seasiders, the 22-year-old was unable to make his first team debut for the club, and spent last season out on loan with Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship, during which time he scored three goals and provided two assists in 30 outings.

Moffat had a further 12 months to run on his deal with Blackpool, but has been allowed to depart a year early.