OPINION: The system used by Blackpool throughout the 2024/25 campaign was often criticised by sections of fans and should be under review going forward.

Neil Critchley’s style of football was labelled ‘boring’ at various points, with his Blackpool team just lacking a spark at times when it came to creating chances.

Meanwhile, the club’s inconsistency away from home is the thing that ultimately cost them a place in the play-offs - and that must raise questions over the use of the three at the back system.

In terms of getting results, it worked a treat at Bloomfield Road, with the Seasiders boasting the fourth best home record in League One. But, on the road, it was ineffective far too many times.

There are cases to argue it can work when everything aligns. The 4-0 victory against eventual champions Portsmouth at Fratton Park demonstrates what can happen when everything clicks, but those types of games were far too rare.

Over the Christmas period, in particular, the shortcomings were apparent, as Blackpool failed to cause problems for both Burton Albion and Port Vale - who would both find themselves battling towards the bottom end of the table. It was a similar story on a number of other occasions as well.

Having possession can be a good thing, but it needs to be used effectively, and that’s something that clearly wasn’t always happening for those in tangerine.

There’s no reason to expect a change to the system next season based on past comments, which makes the summer recruitment all the more important.

It’s crucial that the players they sign are equipped to play the way Critchley wants to and automatically fit into the system. The loan signing of Hayden Coulson in January demonstrated what a difference it can make having someone who feels more natural in their role.

With the right players, there could be more days like the one against Portsmouth, but it should only be given so long before a rethink is required.

If the club gets to December and progress isn’t clearly being made, then it might be time for Critchley to go back to the drawing board. The same problems from last season simply can’t be repeated again, so there needs to be a Plan B, that can even just be implemented on an occasional basis.

The formation last year would’ve altered slightly to accommodate loanee Karamoko Dembele to give him some freedom, and perhaps the same might need to be done for Rob Apter on the back of his impressive spell with Tranmere Rovers.

It’ll be interesting to see where the 21-year-old fits in, and whether he provide the spark in midfield to make the system work.

Elsewhere, there are players who do already suit last season’s formation, including James Husband, who fits in perfectly in the left-sided centre back role - which makes the signing of his new deal all the more important.

Others slowly found their place at various points in the campaign, but some still have a lot of adapting to do.