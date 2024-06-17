Callum Connolly

Former Blackpool defender Callum Connolly joined Stockport County over the weekend- with the League Two champions describing the signing as “gold dust” and a “brilliant coup.”

The 26-year-old departed the Seasiders last month following the conclusion of his contract, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery heading to the exit door alongside him.

After making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, Connolly made 108 appearances for the Fylde Coast club, scoring four times.

Blackpool will now face Connolly in League One next year, following his move to recently-promoted Stockport on a two-year deal.

The Hatters manager Dave Challinor states his new addition is a “manager’s dream” with what he can bring to the table, as well as acknowledging a desire to bounce back from a disappointing end to his time with the Seasiders- with game time proving scarce from January onwards.

“To sign someone of Callum’s character, versatility and experience, having played over half of his career in the Championship, is a brilliant coup for the club,” he told Stockport’s club website.

“Versatility on its own probably doesn’t do justice in his case, he can play anywhere across a back four or five, as a defensive midfielder or as an eight, so is a manager’s dream in terms of squad dynamics. He’s worked with members of the backroom staff previously, who were in total agreement on the impact he could have in our group, so personally I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He had a disappointing back end of last season from his perspective and I know how much he’s looking forward to a fresh start and motivation to really kick on and get back to the levels he’s been at earlier in his career. He comes in at a great age with his peak years in front of him and I’m sure he’ll complement our team as we enter into the exciting challenge ahead of us.”

Connolly started his career with Everton, where he made one senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

During his time at Goodison Park, he headed out on several loan moves, spending time with Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town.

Stockport’s director of football Simon Wilson has also been left excited by the addition of Connolly.

“Callum brings fantastic experience and versatility to our group,” he stated.

"Players like Callum are gold dust in that they can play many positions to a high level, and as such will help us over the course of a 50-odd game season as we encounter different selection issues or challenges from opponents.