Jordan Rhodes sets out ambitions following Blackpool return and explains the factors that attracted him back
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders finished the last League One campaign in eighth, but would’ve made the play-offs if they had overcome Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the final day, due to results elsewhere going in their favour.
Rhodes has returned to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal this summer following the expiry of his contract with Huddersfield Town. The striker makes the move on the back of an impressive loan stint in Tangerine, during which time he scored 15 goals in the first half of the season before injuries disrupted him from January onwards.
“It’s a really great environment and a good place to go to work,” he said.
“There’s lots of good people in the changing room, and I’m sure the recruitment process is well and truly underway.
“I’m really keen to be part of things and help in whatever capacity that may be.
“It came down to a matter of points (last season), football is a game of margins. We weren’t far away, so there’s not a great deal we need to alter- we almost had it in our hands."
Rhodes states he enjoyed a strong relationship with head coach Neil Critchley throughout his loan spell at Bloomfield Road, and admits he learnt a lot of new things.
“The manager was one of many reasons that I was keen to come back with Blackpool,” he added.
“He was really good with me last year and managed me correctly. I learnt a great deal last year, certainly out of possession.
“I’m grateful for the time he took out of his day to help me as a player so I’m really keen to work under him again. Hopefully collectively as players we can get off to a great start and climb the league nice and early.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.